Nigeria Slams 13-Count Treason Charges Against Suspected Coup Plotters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has filed a 13-count charge against six people accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The accused include a retired major general, a retired naval captain, a serving police inspector, and three civilians. They are facing allegations of treason, terrorism-related offences, and waging war against Nigeria.

The charges were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case is linked to an investigation that began after rumours of a possible coup surfaced in October 2025, following the cancellation of Nigeria’s Independence Day parade.

At the time, the Defence Headquarters denied that the cancellation was connected to any coup plot.

However, later reports said about 16 military officers were arrested over the alleged plan, while two others were declared wanted. In January 2026, the military confirmed there had been a conspiracy to remove the government.

The case is now before the court for further proceedings.