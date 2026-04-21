I Made Mistakes but Did My Best —Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Former President Goodluck Jonathan has defended his time in office, saying he did his best while leading the country.

His response follows comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who criticised Jonathan’s administration in a recent television interview, describing him as inexperienced and saying he made mistakes while in power.

Atiku, who is contesting the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also spoke about other political figures, including Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, during the interview.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Jonathan said every leader makes mistakes but insisted he did his best as president.

He said he became president at 53 and served from 2010 to 2015, questioning claims that he was too young to govern.

Jonathan also highlighted achievements of his administration, including Nigeria’s election to the United Nations Security Council during his tenure.

He added that political stability is important for economic development in West Africa, urging regional leaders to work together to strengthen democracy and governance.

Jonathan also called for better documentation of Nigeria’s foreign policy experience to guide future leaders.