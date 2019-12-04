W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Approves Appointment Of 9 Permanent Secretaries

Posted by Featured, Latest News, National News, News Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of nine permanent secretaries.

Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communications, office of the HCSF.

According to Yemi-Esan, the new Federal Permanent Secretaries are; Mr Musa Hassan Borno State; Mr Ahmed Aliyu from Niger State; Mrs Olushola Idowu from Ogun State and Mr Andrew Adejoh from North–Central Zone.

Others are Mr Umar Tijjani from North–East Zone; Dr Nasir Gwarzo from North–West Zone; Mr Nebeolisa Anako from South–East Zone; Mr Fashedemi Peter from South–West Zone and Dr Evelyn Ngige from South–South Zone.

Yemi-Esan said their swearing-in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50105

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

LATEST POSTS

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-approves-appointment-of-9-permanent-secretaries/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts