Anambra Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Murder Of 3 Relatives

…Recover, Bodies From Shallow Grave

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of three members of the same family whose bodies were discovered in a shallow grave in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday.

“operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, on the afternoon of 3rd May 2026, arrested one Emmanuel Nnabueze Nnakezie (male, aged 33 years) and Clement Nnaekezie (male, aged 69 years) following a painstaking investigation triggered by credible information on the sudden disappearance of the victims.

“Acting on intelligence, the operatives trailed and apprehended the suspects in different locations: Oba and Ukpor respectively.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and led the Police to the site where the victims were buried in a shallow grave.

” The victims have been identified as Robert Nnakezie (male, 67 years), Ikechukwu Obi (male, 14 years), and Ukamaka Efione (female, 2 years), who was reportedly visiting during the school holidays.

According to him, “the remains of the victims have been exhumed and deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the heinous act may have resulted from a dispute over the ownership of a bitter kola tree and other inherited parcels of land.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the act, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

“He assured the public that the Command remains committed to ensuring that justice is served.

ENDs.