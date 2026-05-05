Governorship Race: Reps Whip Endorses Gombe Consensus Option,

…Says Party Loyalty Must Be Upheld

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Usman Bello Kumo has endorsed the Consensus arrangement adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State for the elections of party’s governorship flagbearer in the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Kumo, a ranking member representing Akko federal constituency in the House, in a statement personally signed by him, Tuesday said that having been part of the party’s decisions on the option of either a direct primary or consensus in the selection of party flagbearers, he was ready to sacrifice his ambition to be governor to toll party line.

The Chief Whip, in the statement titled : Gombe Consensus Option: My Affirmation For Party Loyalty said “as a leader and critical stakeholder in the party, l have taken part in the lawmaking processes that produced the Electoral Act 2025 (As Amended). I have also participated in all the decision making process of our great party as regards “Consensus or Direct Primary” arrangement to chose the flagbearers for elective positions at various levels.”

Hon. Kumo who was also a frontrunner for the governorship race in Gombe said his “interest and desire to take a shot at the governorship position in Gombe State was not hidden. I had keenly awaited the decision of the party either for a direct primary contest or consensus for the APC governorship ticket to enable me contest in the forth-coming gubernatorial election.

“However, with the consensus option validly adopted and affirmed in accordance with the party’s position, l am left with no better option than to toll the party line.

“As a loyal party man, l therefore would like to express my candid support and confidence in the process and outcome of the just concluded Gombe State APC Congress that has produced a consensus candidate and flagbearer for the governorship race in Gombe State.

“This l do with a strong conviction and confidence in the leadership of the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and in my unshaken belief in the leadership style of our leader and Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, himself is a proven Democrat.

Hon. Kumo called on his “teeming supporters and loyalists across the State to abide by the party’s position and brace up to work to ensure victory for all our candidates in the next elections,” he said.