Ayade Withdraws From Senate Race, Says Tinubu Asked Him to Step Down

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Cross River State governor Ben Ayade has withdrawn from the Cross River North senatorial race, saying he did so after a request from President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Monday, Ayade said he was invited to Abuja for consultations with the presidency, where he was asked to step down from his ambition.

He said he agreed to the request, though he was not pleased with the decision.

“Mr President wants me to withhold my Senate ambition. I yield to his request,” he said.

Ayade said he believed Tinubu may not have been fully informed about political issues in Cross River State.

He also said he played a major role in building the APC in the South-South region and contributed to Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor added that he has not received any federal appointment since leaving office but said he remains loyal to the APC.

He pledged to support the party and its candidates going forward.