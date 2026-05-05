Coroner Suspends Inquest Into Chimamanda’s Son’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) A Coroner’s court sitting at Igbosere, Lagos State, on Tuesday suspended the inquest into the death of a 21-month-old son of literary giant, Chimamanda Adichie.

The child, Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of Chimamanda and Dr Ivara Esege, died in January in Lagos.

He was admitted at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos, on Jan. 6, following referral from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

He died in the early hours of Jan. 7 after medical procedures.

The Coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji,

said that proceedings in the inquest would be suspended pending directives from the chief coroner of the state.

Adetunji ordered the suspension following a directive from the Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

She raised concerns over steps taken to initiate a restorative justice meeting without prior notice to the court.

She noted that under the principle of separation of powers, the attorney-general did not have the power to direct court proceedings.

Adetunji said she would refer the development to the chief coroner and await his guidance before giving a new date for proceedings in the inquest.

She expressed dissatisfaction that the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General communicated with parties in the inquest without informing the court.

Earlier, counsel from the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Adebola Araba, informed the court of a scheduled meeting involving parties in the matter.

Araba said the meeting, convened by the attorney-general, was scheduled for May 12.

He urged the court to suspend proceedings in the inquest until after the meeting.

Counsel to the bereaved family, Mr Adeyinka Aderemi (SAN), confirmed receiving a letter dated April 23 from the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General.

He said the meeting was initially scheduled for May 5 but was later rescheduled to May 12.

Aderemi said the parents of the child were present in court and expected proceedings in the inquest before attending the meeting as earlier scheduled.

He added that the change in the meeting date affected their plans and limited the court’s opportunity to hear the father’s statement on oath.

Counsel to Atlantis Hospital, Mr Abiodun Layanu (SAN), confirmed receiving letters dated April 23 and May 4 regarding the meeting.

He said his team would comply with the court’s directive.

Counsel to Euracare, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), also confirmed receiving a letter on the rescheduled meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inquest began on Feb. 25.

Nkanu was admitted at Atlantis Hospital following an illness, and was referred to Euracare for further procedures.

He was being prepared for transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the U.S. for advanced care when he died. (NAN)