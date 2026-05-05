Arsenal Beat Athletico To Make UCL Final In Budapest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid to reach their second Champions League Final on Tuesday night.

Both teams came into the game hopeful after the 1-1 stalemate in Madrid but it was Arsenal who crossed the line at the end of the game.

Jan Oblak could not hold Leandro Trossard’s shot in the 44th minute and Saka made no mistake in tapping it into the net.

The win sends Arsenal to Budapest where they will face the winner between Bayern Munich and defending champions PSG in the final on May 30.

Arsenal’s only previous Champions League ⁠final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona. (Reuters/NAN)