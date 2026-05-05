Seun Kuti Ru Says Beef With Wizkid Is “For Life”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has stated that his disagreement with Afrobeats star Wizkid is permanent, ruling out any possibility of reconciliation.

The conflict between both artists began after Seun Kuti criticised comparisons between Wizkid and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Wizkid later responded by stating he was greater than Fela, a comment that escalated tensions between both camps.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Seun Kuti was asked whether he had settled his differences with Wizkid. He made it clear that the issue remains unresolved.

“It is on for life,” he said. “I don’t have anything to say about him, but it is on for life. You don’t say things about my dad and then it is fine. There is no coming back from that.”

His comments confirm that the rift between the two musicians remains deeply personal, rooted in respect for his late father and Afrobeat legacy.