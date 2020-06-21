Nigerian Doctors Suspend Strike Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing industrial action.

The suspension according to a communique read to newsmen Sunday in Abuja by NARD National President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba after the association National Executive Council (NEC) meeting is effective from Monday, June 22, 2020.

The virtual meeting was attended by over 300 members.

Dr. Sokomba explained that the organisation took the decision in order to give the government time to fulfill outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, MrBoss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi and other stakeholders.

It will be recalled that NARD members started the strike last Monday, June 15, 2020 in protest against poor working conditions of its members.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngigie last Friday, announced that the Federal Government (FG) released the sum of N4.5b as part of its obligation, saying that the State Government are expedted to fulfil their part.