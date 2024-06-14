Three Dead As Another Mine Collapses In Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three persons have died following the collapse of a mining pit in the Adunu community, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba’arah, confirmed the death of three persons and the rescue of one person in the community.

According to the DG, all those trapped were recovered from the pit following community efforts.

The mining site is said to be an illegal mining site that attracts mostly women and children from the community.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Yusuf Shuaibu,said that the pit caved in around 10 am, trapping an unconfirmed number of workers.

He added that the association had mobilised a team for on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident with support from the government of Niger State.