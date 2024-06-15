Nigeria’s Flamingos Bash Liberia, Qualify For U-17 World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Flamingos have qualified for the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Liberia 6-1 on aggregate.

Harmony Chidi’s strikes, one goal in each half, ensured Nigeria won the second leg of the encounter 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

The first leg of the encounter had ended 4-1 in Nigeria’s favour, meaning Friday’s victory gave the Flamingos a 6-1 aggregate win to seal their ticket for the competition later in the year.

En route to booking a ticket for the tournament, Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls scored 25 goals.

They smashed the Central African Republic 12-0 on aggregate in the second round of the qualification series.

The team followed that up with a 7-1 aggregate win over Burkina Faso in the next round.

This year’s U-17 Women’s World Cup will run from October 16 to November 3, 2024, in the Dominican Republic.

Led by Coach Bankole, Nigeria finished third in the last edition held in India in 2022, the second African side to earn that feat after Ghana did so in 2012.