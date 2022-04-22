Police Declare12 Wanted Over Anambra Attacks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force on Friday declared 12 persons wanted over attacks in the Awka North LGA of Anambra State.

The Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said the 12 suspects are guilty of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

He listed the suspects as Edward Okoye, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Okoye, Nonso Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

The police statement was titled, ‘Isu-Aniocha Killings: Police Declare 12 Wanted For Conspiracy, Murder, Armed Robbery, Unlawful Possession Of Firearms, Malicious Damage’.

It partly read, “The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.”

The police urged members of the general public to assist with “useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice”.

“It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”

For over one year, Anambra has been groaning under the perennial attacks of “unknown gunmen” who are also terrorising the other four states in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had recently granted amnesty to the gunmen while imploring them to surrender their weapons and quit their dastardly acts but the situation only gets worse by the day as businesses suffer, scores killed and injured in the nefarious attacks.