2023: Ebonyi SSG Resigns, Joins Senatorial Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Secretary to Ebonyi state Government, (SSG) Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, has resigned his position.

He disclosed this to newsmen Thursday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital after a closed door consultation with the Working Committee of the Ebonyi All chapter of the Progressives Congress(APC), at the party’s Secretariat.

Ugbala who was also the Coordinating Commissioner in the state said that he has also dropped his governorship ambition and aspiring to represent Ebonyi Central Senatorial district in 2023.

“I’m here to consult with the State Working Committee of our party and seek their approval and support, to run for Senate, come 2022/2023 for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.

“You know political party is a platform through which you can come into leadership. And before any step is taken, it’s necessary to consult with the party leadership and seek their approval. That’s why I’m here.

“I’m contesting to contribute my quota for efficient and effective representation and ensure accountability, and to join hands with other leaders that the State is enthroning come 2023, to make sure we build and expand on what the present Governor has done”.

On his resignation from office as SSG, he said, “I know the Electoral Law very well and the Law is very firm.

” You know when I was appointed, and for me to be here today, it means I have taken all the necessary steps and you know I have a boss, he is the only one that can show you the necessary documents, not myself.

“The office of the Secretary to the State Government, which I was occupying, is known for confidentiality. I’m not the one that will make my resignation letter public; it has reached the appropriate authority.”

African Examiner recalled that the former Ebonyi Scribe had served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and Commissioner under Governor David Umahi before his elevation to Secretary To State Government.