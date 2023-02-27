2023 Elections : Obi Wins In Ikeja, Four Others, Tinubu Takes Seven Lagos LGAs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of results for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday.

The results for the 12 local government areas (LGs) announced by 12:21 am on Monday are Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, and Eti Osa.

Lagos Mainland LGA

APC – 20,030

PDP – 3,005

LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

Epe LGA

APC – 19,867

LP – 3,497

NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

Lagos Island LGA

APC – 27,760

LP – 3,058

NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

Ibeju-Lekki LGA

APC – 14,685

LP – 10,410

NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

Ikorodu LGA

APC – 50,353

LP – 28,951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

Ikeja LGA

APC – 21,276

LP – 30,004

NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

Badagry LGA

APC – 31,908

LP – 10,956

NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

Agege LGA

APC – 29,568

LP – 13,270

NNPP – 1,513

PDP – 4,498

Somolu LGA

APC – 27,879

LP – 28,936

NNPP – 476

PDP – 3,449

Amuwo Odofin LGA

APC – 13,318

LP – 55,547

NNPP – 330

PDP – 2,383

Kosofe LGA

APC – 36,883

LP – 46,554

NNPP – 902

PDP – 4,058

Eti Osa LGA

APC – 15,317

LP – 42,388

NNPP – 381

PDP- 3,369

The collation officer for Eti Osa LGA could not specify the number of polling units where the process was disrupted.

More to follow…