2023 Elections : Obi Wins In Ikeja, Four Others, Tinubu Takes Seven Lagos LGAs
Sunday, February 26th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of results for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday.
The results for the 12 local government areas (LGs) announced by 12:21 am on Monday are Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, and Eti Osa.
- Lagos Mainland LGA
APC – 20,030
PDP – 3,005
LP – 18,698
NNPP – 257
- Epe LGA
APC – 19,867
LP – 3,497
NNPP – 76
PDP – 5221
- Lagos Island LGA
APC – 27,760
LP – 3,058
NNPP – 79
PDP – 2521
- Ibeju-Lekki LGA
APC – 14,685
LP – 10,410
NNPP – 104
PDP – 2,329
- Ikorodu LGA
APC – 50,353
LP – 28,951
NNPP – 400
PDP – 4,508
- Ikeja LGA
APC – 21,276
LP – 30,004
NNPP – 337
PDP – 2,280
- Badagry LGA
APC – 31,908
LP – 10,956
NNPP – 153
PDP – 6,024
- Agege LGA
APC – 29,568
LP – 13,270
NNPP – 1,513
PDP – 4,498
- Somolu LGA
APC – 27,879
LP – 28,936
NNPP – 476
PDP – 3,449
- Amuwo Odofin LGA
APC – 13,318
LP – 55,547
NNPP – 330
PDP – 2,383
- Kosofe LGA
APC – 36,883
LP – 46,554
NNPP – 902
PDP – 4,058
- Eti Osa LGA
APC – 15,317
LP – 42,388
NNPP – 381
PDP- 3,369
The collation officer for Eti Osa LGA could not specify the number of polling units where the process was disrupted.
More to follow…
