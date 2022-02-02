2023: Enugu People In Diaspora Vows To Resist Imposition Of Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general polls, Enugu state people in diaspora have rejected the perceived existing zoning arrangement in producing governor, saying what should matter is competency, and not where the person hails from.

They called on the electorate to rise up and join hands with them and all true democrats in saying no to anointed candidate, or imposition of candidate by purported kingmakers or incumbent governor.

Nze Arinze Onuora, Chairman, Enugu People in Diaspora, who interacted with newsmen Tuesday night in Enugu, said the time has come for us to change the narrative of imposition.

According to him, “Enugu people in diaspora are interested in ensuring that the right person is elected as the governor of the state in 2023”.

He added that “Some of us abroad are very sad with the situation of the state. When you get abroad, you will see an organized country, but coming home you will see a different thing”.

Commenting on series of statements recently accredited to two Governors of the State, Chief Jim Nwobodo and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who said that it is the prerogative of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to choose or anoint his successor, he described such statement as quite regrettable, coming from such elites.

In abroad there’s nothing like zoning, things are done on competency and merit. That’s the benchmark of everything”. Onuora stated.

He posited that “What we are focusing now is to get someone competent enough to govern Enugu state, not zoning. It could be my brother, but I can’t support him because he is not competent”

“You see, that’s where we are getting it wrong. It is not the prerogative of the incumbent Governor to anoint or choose his successor. The masses should decide who govern them”.

“Chimaroke and Nwobodo are elites. We see them abroad and they know the best practices in politics, but at home we see the opposite. It is worrisome”.

“It is the collective responsibility of entire Enugu people to change the narrative. We need to help our people to understand the best practices; not situation where a sitting governor handpick whoever he wants”.

“Enugu has not gotten the best it deserves as a state” he added

He said the group wants partnership across the state to ensure massive grassroots sensitization of the people in order to reject and resist any anointed candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He said some of them abroad are interested in coming back home to invest, create more jobs and develop the state, but can’t do so because of unfriendly environment.