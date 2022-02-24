US President, Biden Instigated Russia To Attack Ukraine – Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reno Omokri, a former presidential spokesman, has blamed the United States President, Joe Biden for the cause of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Omokri stated that President Putin of Russia took advantage of Biden’s weakness in Afghanistan to invade Ukraine.

According to him, Putin smelled Biden’s weakness.

Taking to his Twitter account, Omokri stated that Biden’s weakness gave Putin the courage to attack Ukraine.

Omokri said: “When a dog smells weakness, it will always attack. The weakness that Joe Biden projected during the Afghanistan incident is what Putin smelled and that is what gave him the courage to attack Ukraine. Sometimes you need to pick up your gun for your enemy to drop his!”

It could be recalled that Russia had attacked Ukraine’s multiple borders, the state border service reports.