2023: Jonathan’s Posters Flood Kano City

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Campaign posters of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday dotted major streets of the ancient city of Kano.

The posters carry the inscription: “2023 Jonathan Goodluck, Our hope, Our solution.”

The posters were pasted all around Kano business district that housed half of the city’s population.

It was gathered a pan Arewa group, Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network (JDDN) headed by Isa Musa Karkasara, was behind the promo for the ex-president.

Karkasara issued a statement in Kano declaring support for Jonathan’s candidacy, stating Nigeria was at cross road.

“We need a man of candour whose experience on self-discipline and national life to navigate us from troubled water,” he said.

He said Jonathan “is a quintessential statement whose approach to exercising power and authority had in no small way boost participatory democracy in Nigeria.

He stressed that “at this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee right to stability”

Karkasara said: “Nation building thrives on inherent nationalism, self- discipline, and policies that identify limitations of state power.

“Jonathan’s commitment to nation building as exemplified over non criticism of former and serving leaders is a pointer that his love for Nigeria is unique. ”

“To manage a secular state like Nigeria, we must recognise the fact that it is a job for a renowned team player like Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We in the north were there for him before, and we are set to mobilise resources to bring him back to continue national sacrifice. In effect, we call on Nigerians to join us in this quest for better Nigeria.”