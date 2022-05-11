2023 : Miyetti Allah never bought forms for Goodluck Jonathan – Shehu Sani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shehu Sani, a popular Nigerian activist and former federal lawmaker has stated that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, did not purchase the much talked about N100 million All Progressives Congress, APC’s nomination and expression of interest forms for former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the former lawmaker, Miyetti Allah was only a pawn in a political chess game. Sani also was perplexed why the organisation could overlook their Fulani relation, in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and purchase the forms for Jonathan.

It could be recalled that Jonathan had stated that he didn’t authorize the APC presidential nomination form acquired for him by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association.

The former President, through a statement issued in Abuja by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, stated that he had no link to the northern coalition that purchased the form.

However, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central district in the 8th National Assembly, took to his Twitter account saying “Miyetti that didn’t buy N40m form for a Fulani Atiku ,couldn’t have bought N100m form for Goodluck Jonathan”.

He added: “They are simply used in a political chess game.”