Nigerians Berate Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo For Performing At PDP Rally In Akwa Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are not happy with popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo after she performed at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.

African Examiner recalls that the singer performed at the governorship campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday.

Although her performance was electric it has however continued to generate reactions from netizens as some berated her and others believe she was paid for the job.

See some of the reactions compiled from Twitter.

@EsteemKuti writes: “But I thought she was supposed to use the gift to glorify God. What’s she doing collecting money in a political rally ? She done turn burna boy

@Chrisamaechi writes: “Abeg allow her earn her pay. Charge them double if she could. Artists should be free to ply their trade this season. They are like printers and bus drivers. She knows that at the end, Obi-dience is the most important thing.

@3xtimesalady writes: “At least Udom Emmanuel paid her appearance fee, wetin concern her? She probably knows how to vote wisely.

@Silad_Chime writes: “If you are a carpenter, and called to fix Tinubu’s table, you will charge the fee for the service and get the job done. Na work she go do. You finish, they pay you, you waka. Nothing attached. She doesn’t need to vote for PDP/ APC. She can actually sing for APC and PDP same day.

@IkennaArinze writes: “This is a state rally to support one of their own. She was not at the presidential rally. If she believes that the pdp have done well in Akwa Ibom, she should carry go.”