2023: Kwankwaso says NNPP Possesses Best Manifesto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that his Party is all out to help

Nigerians out from its numerous problems d that the party has the best manifesto.

Kwankwaso, made this revelation over the weekend when he commissioned the Kano office of the NNPP campaign office and he tasked Nigerians to see NNPP as their redeemer.

He said: “History is made here in Sharada where those who are unable to go to school will be given the opportunity as a new Nigeria is anticipated.”

He promised that the party plans to move forward for the younger generation and reassured the youth of a better government under the NNPP.