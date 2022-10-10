W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2023: Kwankwaso says NNPP Possesses Best Manifesto

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, October 10th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that his Party is all out to help
Nigerians out from its numerous problems d that the party has the best manifesto.

Kwankwaso, made this revelation over the weekend when he commissioned the Kano office of the NNPP campaign office and he tasked Nigerians to see NNPP as their redeemer.

He said: “History is made here in Sharada where those who are unable to go to school will be given the opportunity as a new Nigeria is anticipated.”



He promised that the party plans to move forward for the younger generation and reassured the youth of a better government under the NNPP.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=81811

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us