2023: No Plan To Stop INEC From Using BVAS – Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidency has refuted claims that it plans to stop the use of the bimodal voter registration system (BVAS) in the 2023 elections.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, stated that there is also no plan to remove Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adesina made this known at a policy dialogue organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI).

African Examiner recalls that there have been speculations that a lawsuit has been instituted before the federal high court in Owerri, Imo state, seeking to stop INEC from using BVAS for the 2023 elections.

Reacting, Adesina advised journalists to ignore people with intentions to disrupt the elections by spreading rumours.

“Recently, there was one group that said the chairman of INEC was going to be removed because maybe they didn’t want BVAS,” he said.

“How many times has the president spoken about the role of technology in getting him into office?

“He has spoken about it locally, internationally that three times he contested, three times he ended at the Supreme Court because the government of the day will just write results.

“Then he said until technology came and there was permanent voter cards and so it was difficult to write results.

“So, how and why can the same person have issues with BVAS? I saw that group on television, alleging that there was a plan to remove the INEC chairman and the media gave them that opportunity.

“Such things should be treated with contradictions because they don’t make sense, at least not under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”