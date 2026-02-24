Obi Raises Security Concerns After Surviving Armed Attack in Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted after escaping what aides described as an assassination attempt in Edo State.

Gunmen reportedly attacked Obi’s convoy on Tuesday at the residence of former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, where the assailants allegedly opened fire, leaving bullet holes in the gate and damaging several vehicles.

In a video circulating online after the incident, Obi condemned the attack and expressed concern over the state of the nation’s democracy.

“This is where our democracy has reached. A former governor, and you can see what happened in front of his house, where hoodlums came shooting,” he said.

“I assure you this cannot continue; we have a country, and we are a part of it. We cannot have terrorism and have officials in government terrorising the citizens.”

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, and other political figures attended the formal declaration of Barrister Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress in Benin City.

Footage from the scene showed visible bullet impacts on the estate gate and damaged vehicles, suggesting the intensity of the shooting.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, alleged that the attackers trailed the political leaders from the ADC secretariat to Odigie-Oyegun’s residence before launching the assault. He described the incident as a failed assassination attempt targeting the group.