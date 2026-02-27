Lagos Govt Initiates Inquest into Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Child

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Judiciary has fixed April 14, 2026, for the commencement of a coroner’s inquest into the death of Nkanu, the 21-month-old son of acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Nkanu reportedly died on January 7, 2026, following complications linked to a series of preparatory medical procedures. After the incident, the family served a legal notice on the hospital involved, alleging that medical negligence and professional misconduct contributed to the child’s death.

The inquest date was scheduled by Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji of the Yaba Magistrate Court after counsel representing all parties formally announced their appearances in court.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kemi Pinheiro, appeared for the Adichie family, while Adebola Rahman represented the Lagos State Attorney-General. Legal representatives for Atlantis Hospital and Euracare were also present.

Magistrate Adetunji explained that the inquest was initiated at the request of the Attorney-General, noting that the Lagos State Government has a vested interest in ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected,” the magistrate said.

The court directed all parties to file and exchange their witness statements ahead of the hearing. According to the magistrate, the primary objective of the inquest is to determine the exact cause of death, beginning with the presentation of the autopsy findings.

Counsel to the family informed the court of plans to tender evidence alleging gross medical negligence, including claims of possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and misdiagnosis.

The family is expected to call five independent medical experts as witnesses, in addition to the child’s father, who is also a medical doctor.

The magistrate further ruled that Euracare will open its case at the commencement of proceedings, followed by the Adichie family and then Atlantis Hospital.

The matter was adjourned to April 14, 2026, for the formal start of the inquest proceedings.