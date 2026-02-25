Amnesty International Indicts Imo Police Over Alarming Rights Violation, Atrocities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Amnesty International, (AI), has formally released a report of alarming human rights violation, including arbitrary arrest, detention, torture and other ill- treatment being meted on Imo state residents by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit commonly know as ‘Tiger Base’ of the state police command.

It also expressed concern over the inhuman and degrading conditions,, including women, faces while in custody of the alleged notorious unit of the Nigerian police force.

This was contained in a 33- page report of investigation carried out on the unlawful activities of the Tiger Base operatives which was presented to the media and other key stakeholders on Wednesday in Enugu.

Presenting the document, Amnesty International Country Director, Mr. Isa Sanusi, disclosed that findings of the investigation “revealed grave human rights violations, including prolonged arbitrary detention without trial, extortion, and extortion-driven investigation.

According to the organization, the findings also revealed that the Tiger Base engages in excessive bail demands, enforced disappearances, including the removal of children from their mothers without records.

The global body equally documented multiple cases of torture, and other ill- treatment, revealing that detainees are routinely subjected to torture,, adding that the operatives employ brutal methods that inflicts lasting physical and psychological harm on victims , and death in some cases.

“The evidence gathered in this investigation demonstrates that Tiger Base has become a site of entrenched violations, operating with impunity and beyond the boundaries of Nigerian and international law.

It noted that the testimonies collected revealed not isolated misconduct, but an institutional pattern of violations sustained by weak oversight, inadequate accountability mechanism, and deliberate misuse of legal process .

“These findings point to the urgent need for decisive and transparent action by relevant authorities. Without independent investigations, meaningful prosecution and structural reform, including disbandment of the unit, these abuses will continue unchecked”

The group, therefore, recommended that to achieve meaningful reform and improve policing practices with a view to bringing an end to human rights violation by Tiger Base, there is urgent l need for government to adopt and implement some comprehensive measures such as, bringing perpetrators of human rights violation to justice

Other measures includes, Embracing reform codes and regulations concerning the functioning of the police with a view to bringing them to speed in line with international best standards, stressing also the need for the enforcement of the anti- torture Act in Nigeria.

It equally called on the Imo state government to amend sections 484, 485, and 226 of the Administration of criminal justice law of the state 2020.

Amnesty International further stated that this is to ensure compliance with the Nation’s constitution, by making it clear that detention by governor without court approval cannot exceed 24-28 hours, and that any extension beyond this period must be authorized by a competent court, thereby, protecting the rights of detainees and ensuring accountability in the criminal justice system.

Amnesty International in the report, called on the police service Commission PSC, to ensure that all allegations of serious violations of human rights by Tiger Base officers, including torture, and all instances where there are reasonable grounds to believe, even without a complaint from the public, that such violations have taken place, are investigated thoroughly.

Such investigations it insisted, “must be in accordance with the powers contained in the police service Commission Act, urging the national Human rights Commission (NHRC) to also ensure regular inspection and examination of the treatment of persons deprived of liberty in places of detention in line with Article 4 of the OPCAT, saying this will strengthen protection against torture and other ill treatment.

The international rights body, in the report urged the police authorities to open up the Tiger Base facilities for inspection and monitoring by relevant agencies such as the NHRC, PSC, and NGOs, and ensure that they have unhindered access, even as it equally called on the international Community to promote the recommendations in the document during bilateral and multilateral forums and dialogue with the Nigeria. government.

In a remark, Civil society organization CSO guru, and Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC Lagos, Comrade Okey Nwanguma, advocated disbandment of the Tiger Base, Owerri, and institution of an Independent probe panel to investigate its activities since inception, with a view to bringing any officer found wanting to justice.

Highlight of the report presentation was the sharing of personal ugly experiences in the hands of the deadly Tiger Base operatives by some victims, who half way broke into tears as they could no longer hold their emotions.