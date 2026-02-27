Police Investigate Simi’s Old Controversial Tweets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has referred the controversy surrounding resurfaced tweets allegedly linked to singer Simi to the Commissioner of Police for preliminary investigation.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television, stating that the agency could not ignore the allegations making the rounds on social media.

The controversy began after Simi posted comments online condemning rape. In her remarks, she urged men to stop raping women, suggested that rapists should be castrated, and claimed that “almost every woman she knows has been sexually assaulted.” Her statements generated widespread debate.

Shortly afterwards, screenshots of old tweets believed to date back to 2012 and 2013 surfaced online. Some of the posts appeared to reference children at her mother’s daycare, including comments that critics described as inappropriate. The resurfaced tweets triggered intense backlash from sections of social media users, who questioned the context and intent behind the statements.

In response, Simi addressed the matter on her social media platforms, explaining that the tweets were written during her younger years while assisting at her mother’s daycare. She maintained that the posts were not written with any improper intent and argued that they had been taken out of context.

Speaking on the development, Vivour-Adeniyi said the agency had been monitoring what some online commentators dubbed “Simi Gates” and “Simi Darlington,” noting that there were also claims that some of the circulating tweets may have been doctored.

She explained that due to safeguarding and child protection concerns, particularly reports suggesting the incidents may have occurred in a creche managed by the singer’s mother, the agency deemed it necessary to escalate the matter.

According to her, the case has been formally referred to the Commissioner of Police to conduct preliminary investigations. She added that Lagos State’s safeguarding task force, responsible for implementing child protection measures, has also been briefed, and preliminary inquiries are underway.

Vivour-Adeniyi emphasised that while the agency has a duty to initiate preliminary investigations, prosecution would depend on the availability of a complainant. She encouraged anyone who may have been affected to come forward and give a statement.

She stated that without a survivor’s testimony, it would be difficult to proceed with prosecution, but assured that the process is ongoing to determine the appropriate next steps.

The development continues to generate public debate as authorities move to clarify the facts surrounding the resurfaced posts.