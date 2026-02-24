Okemesi, Popular Nollywood Actor, Passes Away

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned Nigerian comic actor Bamidele Tope Saint, professionally known as Okemesi, has passed away. He died at a hospital on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Reports indicate that the actor fell into a coma for several hours following complications from drugs administered at the hospital.

Announcing the death on Instagram, fellow actor Tony Montana Jeff confirmed that Okemesi’s body had been deposited in the mortuary.

“With a heavy heart, I’m announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. The doctor pronounced him dead at exactly 11:50 a.m. this morning, February 24, 2026,” he said.

He added, “On behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I’m announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Saint Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements to you. We appreciate everyone who turned up for him. May God forgive Okemesi and rest his soul.”

Okemesi was celebrated for his unique comedic talent and his contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans nationwide.