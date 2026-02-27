Bala Mohammed Pledges Loyalty to PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, has dismissed rumours that he plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Mohammed said his visit had nothing to do with politics or defection.

“I am a PDP man. I am not here for politics or defection. I am here for governance and partnership,” he said.

The governor explained that the meeting focused on security challenges in Bauchi State, especially in Alkaleri Local Government Area, where bandit attacks have increased. He said the insecurity is linked to ungoverned forest areas around the Daji Dam.

Mohammed said he recently visited the affected communities with security chiefs to assess the situation. He added that he presented a detailed report to the president and requested urgent federal support.

According to him, the president responded positively and gave immediate directives to assist the state.

The governor also called for stronger cooperation among neighbouring states to tackle banditry. He proposed a joint security summit involving Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau and Gombe states.

Mohammed again expressed support for the creation of state police, saying it would reduce the burden on federal security agencies and make governors more accountable.

“We are very ready for state police. We have always supported it because it will reduce the burden on the Federal Government and make governors more responsive and accountable,” he said.