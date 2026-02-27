Forgery Storm: Ozekhome in Fresh Court Battle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has arraigned senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni, son of the late Jeremiah Useni, over allegations of forgery linked to a disputed property in the United Kingdom.

The two men were brought before Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, and cheating by personation. They both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the prosecution, the case revolves around the alleged creation and use of a Nigerian international passport said to bear the name “Tali Shani.” The government claims that between 2020 and 2021, the defendants conspired to produce and use the passport to pursue ownership claims over a property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2. The passport was allegedly presented as having been issued by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The property dispute had earlier played out before the UK First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) under case number REF/2023/0155. In that proceeding, “Tali Shani” was listed as the applicant, while Ozekhome was the respondent. Ozekhome maintained that he received the property as a gift in 2021 from “Mr Tali Shani,” who claimed to have owned the house since 1993 and to have appointed Jeremiah Useni as his property manager.

However, competing claims emerged from another party identified as “Ms Tali Shani,” whose representatives submitted various documents, including identification papers and other records in support of her claim to ownership. After reviewing the evidence, the UK tribunal dismissed all claims, ruling that neither “Mr” nor “Ms” Tali Shani existed.

In the fresh charges before the Nigerian court, the Federal Government alleges that the defendants conspired again in 2022 to use the disputed passport as genuine in furtherance of the property claim. The charge sheet also accuses Ponfa Useni of falsely personating the identity “Tali Shani” and executing a power of attorney in that name in May 2020, while Ozekhome is alleged to have participated in the execution of an irrevocable power of attorney to facilitate the property transaction.

Notably, the development comes after an earlier set of charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Ozekhome was struck out by the FCT High Court following their withdrawal by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

At the hearing, counsel to both defendants applied for bail, and the prosecution did not oppose the request. Justice Oji granted each defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum. The sureties are required to own property within the FCT, and the defendants must deposit their international passports with the court.

The court further ruled that if the bail conditions are not met immediately, the defendants may return home for the weekend but must comply by Monday or face remand in custody.

The case adds a new chapter to the complex and controversial dispute over the London property, a matter that has already drawn significant legal scrutiny both in the United Kingdom and in Nigeria.