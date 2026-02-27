Outrage Trails Alleged Payment of N100m To Ex-IGP Egbetokun’s Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is growing outrage among citizens of Anambra State following reports of an alleged transfer of N100 million from an Anambra State Government account into the bank account of Victor Egbetokun, said to be the son of former Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, the money was transferred in four tranches of N25 million each. During a live television interview, Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin reportedly acknowledged the incident. He stated that the former IGP’s son confirmed receiving the funds and was advised to contact his account officer to reverse the transaction, which was subsequently done.

Despite the reported reversal, the development has unsettled many residents of Anambra State. Some citizens have questioned how such a significant amount could be transferred in error, particularly under the administration of Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is widely regarded as a seasoned economist.

Several commentators have expressed scepticism, arguing that the transfer appearing in the account of someone with no known business ties to Anambra State raises concerns. Public affairs analyst Kingsley Ubani questioned how the funds ended up in that particular account and why the issue only became public knowledge before being addressed transparently. He argued that the incident calls for a clear explanation, asking who authorised the transfer and whether similar errors may have occurred in the past without detection.

Another indigene of the state, Peter Ndukaike, expressed concern over the state government’s initial silence on the matter. He suggested that the lack of immediate clarification may have deepened public suspicion and called for transparency to reassure citizens about the integrity of state finances.

Journalist Fisayo Soyombo also weighed in on social media, questioning the plausibility of the explanation and suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the transfer have fueled public doubt.

In response to the controversy, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, denied that the transfer was connected to the Anambra State Government. He described the transaction as an honest error that had already been reversed months ago. According to him, the state government had no involvement in the transfer, and the matter had long been resolved.

Aburime emphasised Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s reputation for financial prudence, stating that the governor would not engage in reckless financial management. He maintained that the issue was unrelated to the state government and had already been settled.

As discussions continue across social and traditional media, many residents are calling for further clarification to restore public confidence and ensure transparency in the management of state funds.