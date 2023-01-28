2023: PDP G-5 Governors Predict Victory For Enugu Guber Candidate, Peter Mbah, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three of the five Governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governors; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers), Dr. Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) on Friday predicted victory for the party’s 2023 gubernatorial Candidate in Enugu state, Dr. Peter Mbah and other flag bearers for various positions.

They commended their colleague, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for galvanizing the people towards ensuring that the PDP continues to win elections in the state.

The G-5 Governors said they are confident that Ugwuanyi will lead the PDP to victory in the governorship, state Assembly and National Assembly elections in Enugu State.

They stated this in their separate speeches during the official flag off of the Enugu State PDP campaign ahead of the 2023 general election, held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The governors, who were present at the event apart from their Abia state counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, who is mourning the death of the state Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Professor Ikonne who passed away few days ago, reiterated their solidarity and support for the PDP in the state, stressing that Enugu will remain PDP.

Our Correspondent reports that Twelve registered political parties in Enugu State had at the campaign ground adopted and declared their support for all the PDP candidates in Enugu State in appreciation of what they described as a government of inclusiveness by the Ugwuanyi led government .

Led by Afam Ani of Actions Peoples Party (APP), the leaders of the political parties reassured Ugwuanyi that they will give the PDP Guber Candidate Dr Mbah the same support and cooperation they extended to him if elected.

In his speech, Governor Wike of Rivers State said: “Our coming here today is to tell you that we are solidly behind Governor Ugwuanyi. Ugwuanyi is a dependable person. Ugwuanyi is somebody you can go to war with and your two eyes will be closed. Ugwuanyi is somebody that when he says yes, his yes is yes.

“And no wonder the entire people of Enugu State have shown it by coming to say my brothers, Ugwuanyi is our own, Mbah (PDP guber candidate) is our own.

“Let me assure you that we will all pray for him, the governorship candidate (Dr. Peter Mbah) and his deputy (Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai), our colleague (Ugwuanyi) who is going to the Senate and the other candidates for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections in the state.

“We will all give the necessary support and make sure you emerge victorious in these elections coming on February 25 and March 11.”

Governor Wike who was impressed by the enthusiasm and large turnout of PDP members and supporters at the event, expressed confidence that Governor Ugwuanyi, Dr. Mbah and other candidates of the PDP in Enugu State will win the elections, saying: “Know that it is obvious that Mbah has won, know that it is obvious that the senatorial candidates and others led by Ugwuanyi have all won.”

The Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the G-5 Governors thanked the people for their solidarity and urged them to continue to support and listen to Governor Ugwuanyi, revealing that “the young man (Mbah) who is going to take over from him will do the consolidation and continuity of where he is going to stop.”

Also in his speech, the Benue State Governor, Dr. Ortom, stated that the events of the campaign flag off have boosted their confidence that “Enugu State is PDP from the gubernatorial, the senatorial to the House of Representatives and House of Assembly.”

Pointing out that the forthcoming elections are “very critical,” Ortom expressed gratitude to the mammoth crowd and people of Enugu State for “the support you have been giving to our brother- governor, the Gburugburu of Enugu State.”

He stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi “is a good man and God will bless him,” saying: “May I declare as Ocheoha of Enugu State that PDP will win in Enugu State.”

On his part, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Makinde congratulated Governor Ugwuanyi and the PDP family in Enugu State for the successful flag off of the campaign, stating that the outcome of the rally was a clear indication that Enugu will remain PDP.

“I have seen the people. This is indeed going to be a successful election. Enugu will remain PDP,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed immense gratitude to the people of the state for “the true support and solidarity all these years,” disclosing that they have been giving the PDP maximum support and votes during elections since 1999.

The Enugu State Governor urged the people to continue to support and vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah and other candidates of the party in the state, expressing optimism that his administration will finish strong, finish well and it will end in praise.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP candidates in Enugu State, shortly after they received the PDP flags from Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Party, Amb. Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah welcomed the G-5 Governors to Enugu and appreciated them “for their tireless pursuit of equity in our land.”

Dr. Mbah recounted the laudable achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in the state in providing critical infrastructure, extensive investments in education, peace and security, among others, despite the nation’s economic and security challenges and promised to sustain and consolidate on the remarkable achievements if elected.

The PDP guber candidate equally extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Ugwuanyi and thanked the G-5 Governors for “the brotherly love you have shown to our leader, our mentor, our inspirer, a man that is highly beloved and adored for his humanism and unexampled love for his people, Gburugburu The Great.”

Dr. Mbah maintained that the PDP holds all the aces to win the forthcoming elections in Enugu State, stating that “what is left is for us to speak in one resounding voice in the next election and reach out and seize the future because tomorrow is indeed here.”

He commiserate with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State for the unfortunate death of the PDP Governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, adding that “our thoughts and prayers go to his family, the wife and his children.”

Other speakers at the event, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani and the Director General of the PDP State Campaign Council, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, spoke in the same vein highlighting the good works of Governor Ugwuanyi, stressing that the PDP is alive in Enugu State and will win the elections because of the governor’s remarkable achievements and uncommon leadership style.

The event was attended by top Chieftains of the PDP in the state.