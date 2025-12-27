W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Holiday: Enugu Prohibits Burning Of Tyres On Public Roads, To Prosecute Offenders 

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, December 27th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Enugu State, has announced to residents  that the burning of tyres or any combustible materials on public roads, streets, and highways during the yuletide season is strictly prohibited.

It said “This dangerous practice endangers lives, damages public infrastructure, and obstructs the free flow of traffic.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening by the Ministry’s public Relations officer PRO, Ngozi MaryAnn Ngene, said “Residents are therefore urged to celebrate the festive season peacefully and responsibly.

“The Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute offenders in accordance with the law.

“Let us all work together to keep Enugu State safe, clean, and peaceful during the festive period. Celebrate responsibly” the statement concluded. 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=105125

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

First Bank

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement




Like us on Facebook

advertise with us