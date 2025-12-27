Holiday: Enugu Prohibits Burning Of Tyres On Public Roads, To Prosecute Offenders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Enugu State, has announced to residents that the burning of tyres or any combustible materials on public roads, streets, and highways during the yuletide season is strictly prohibited.

It said “This dangerous practice endangers lives, damages public infrastructure, and obstructs the free flow of traffic.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening by the Ministry’s public Relations officer PRO, Ngozi MaryAnn Ngene, said “Residents are therefore urged to celebrate the festive season peacefully and responsibly.

“The Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute offenders in accordance with the law.

“Let us all work together to keep Enugu State safe, clean, and peaceful during the festive period. Celebrate responsibly” the statement concluded.