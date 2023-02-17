2023 : Police Meet Political Parties In Anambra, Initiate Signing Of Peace Accord

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of efforts geared towards having a peaceful and violent free general election in Anambra, the State Police Command on Friday met with all the political parties participating in the polls, and initiated signing of peace accord by the Candidates.

The State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner.

He said: “to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free 2023 election in the State, the Command today 17/2/2023 played a host to all the political parties/Stakeholders and initiated the signing of a peace accord for all political parties/Stakeholders in the state.

“The Peace agreement is in line with the Inspector General Police’s desire to bequeath a legacy of entrenched democratic values to the country.

According to the Command Spokesman, “the State Commissioner of Police, Echenge Echeng, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, DCP Peter U Ozigi notes that this is part of the Command’s strategy to further ensure a peaceful, secured, free, fair, and credible 2023 General Elections.

He added that ” it provides a unique opportunity to brainstorm on pathways to guaranteeing a stable internal security space, during and after the elections.

“In attendance include Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, DCP John Obuagbaka, Commissioner for Home Land Affairs, Hon Chikaodi Anara, Rep of INEC State REC. Mr Emmanuel Isong.

Others were , “HOD Election and Party Monitoring, Rep of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council His Royal Majesty HRM Igwe Sir Benneth Izuchukwu Emeka JP (Oke-ebo II of Umueri) amongst others.