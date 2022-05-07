2023 Presidency: Sack Emefiele, Akeredolu Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, if he refuses to resign from his post.

Mr Akeredolu made the demand in a statement on his Twitter handle on Friday after Mr Emefiele was reported to have obtained the All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form. The claim was later found to be incorrect.

But the governor described the development as shocking and as one that could “portend great danger to the fragile economy of the country” if unchecked.

The CBN governor has been rumoured to be in the race to succeed Mr Buhari since the late 2021.

Mr Emefiele has kept sealed lips on the rumours.

In a tweet in March, using the hashtag #NoDistractionsPlease, he said he was focusing on fighting inflation and ensuring that the present administration “finish strong.”