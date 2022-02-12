2023: US-Based Nigerian Nurse Declares Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian nurse based in the United States, Faduri Joseph, has assured to end insecurity and the face-off between ASUU and government if he is elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.

The 45-year-old presidential aspirant made the promise through his Delta State coordinator, Tessy Ebegbune, in a familiarisation visit to the Delta State University, Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said: “When elected as the President of this country, I will put an end to insecurity in all parts of the country and stop the incessant killings of human beings because life is precious.

“Most importantly, I will end the lingering face-off between Academic Staff Union of Universities and government which had resulted in unending strikes. We will ensure that our children finished their studies when due.

“My government will address the matter squarely as well as tackle the unemployment matter that has crumbled the nation’s economy.”