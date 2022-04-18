2023: Why I Can’t Trust Any Igbo Man As President – Oluwo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has stated that he can’t trust any Southeasterner to be the President of the country.

Oba Abdulrosheed disclosed this on Monday in a statement through Alli Ibraheem, his Chief Press Secretary, saying that the sit-at-home order issued by the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) affected the growth of the country and the eastern region as well.

The monarch called on the southeasterners to change their approach if they intend to get the attention of other ethnic zones.

He said: “The civil war wounds meted on south easterners is a weak factor to institutionalize policies capable of tearing the nation apart.

“I have people from across Nigeria in Iwo, including the South Easterners. They do not only have their businesses but also built their houses and own farm lands. Such is not only peculiar to Iwo but to other parts of the country, except the South-East. A Nigerian in Nigeria should be able to own land anywhere.

“The style by the South easterners is barbaric. Such is not only detrimental to their economic viability but also to their political recognition. As a traditional ruler, I can’t trust any South easterner as my President.

“You can’t be a leader on sectional interest. With such unsophisticated, primitive and uncivilized thinking, no Nigerian from other zones will vote a south easterner as their President.”