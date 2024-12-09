Health, Education, Economic Development Top Zulum’s 2025 Budget

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has presented the 2025 Budget, tagged the “Budget of Recovery and Continuity,” with a total sum of ₦584.76 billion aimed at consolidating the state’s developmental strides.

The budget prioritises health, education, and economic recovery, alongside critical investments in security, infrastructure, and social services.

The budget comprises a Capital Expenditure of ₦380.84 billion and a Recurrent Expenditure of ₦203.92 billion.

It will be financed through Recurrent Revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) of ₦311.70 billion, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of ₦30.09 billion, and Capital Receipts of ₦237.96 billion, which include aid, grants, and a Capital Development Fund.

Announcing the sectoral allocation, Governor Zulum said the health Sector will receive ₦89.97 billion which is 15.39% of the Total Budget size

He announced a robust healthcare agenda, including, construction of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, establishment of General Hospitals in Magumeri, Gubio, Azare, Uba, Dikwa, Kaleri, and Mafa, alongside rehabilitation of hospitals in Baga and Mulai.

Completion and commissioning of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri and expansion of the State Health Insurance Scheme for civil servants and vulnerable citizens across the 27 Local Government Areas.

“Enrol civil servants into the State Health Insurance Scheme, expand the enrolment of vulnerable indigenes across the 27 Local Government Areas into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund”.

“The Borno State primary health care development agency would revitalise 100 Primary health care centres in the state and plan to construct 6 additional primary health care centres and upgrade 6 PHCs to comprehensive health centres” Zulum added.

In the education sector which was allocated ₦69.81 billion, Governor Zulum highlighted the plan to establish a new Second Chance School, construct five additional Mega Schools and five Mega High Islamic Schools, and rehabilitate facilities in 50 schools across the state.

Zulum announced the procurement of food items worth ₦10 billion to address food insecurity, cultivation of 100,000 hectares for rain-fed farming and 50,000 hectares for irrigation and investment in large-scale Firgi farming.

“In the next fiscal year, government will invest in programmes aimed at stimulating local economic activities, supporting small businesses and attracting investment”.

He emphasised that the state government has released the sum of ₦22 billion for victim support and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities. Other major projects include

Other priority projects in the 2025 budget include the establishment of Maiduguri Dry Port, the dualisation of a 7.1km stretch of Maiduguri-Biu Road and the construction of a 6-span bridge across River Ngaddabul as well as Modernisation of Borno Radio and Television (BRTV).

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to addressing key challenges, including clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities, noting that Implementation of ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants and teachers has already commenced “Despite the impact of the flood disaster, we are committed to ensuring the welfare of our pensioners,” he said.

He also pledged unwavering support for initiatives that will strengthen recovery, continuity, and resilience across Borno State, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.

Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan announced that the House passed a total of 12 laws that will directly promote good governance and impact on lives of the people of the state.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for the resettlement of victims of Boko Haram insurgency, acknowledging the cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive.