2025 National Sports Festival: Enugu Receives Games Unity Torch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the forthcoming National sports festival (NSF) scheduled to take place between 16th -30th, May 2025 in Ogun State, South West Nigeria, Enugu State on Thursday, received the touch of national unity currently moving around the states of Nigeria.

The torch movement across states in the country, is a signal that the stage is set for the sports fiesta, involving contingents from the 36 states of Nigeria, and Federal capital territory Abuja.

Our Sports Correspondent reports that the (NSF) is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, but now, National Sports Commission NSC, in collaboration with the host state government.

Speaking shortly after receiving the torch from officials of the NSC from Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, applauded initiators of the festival for it’s consistency in putting together the sporting event every two years.

Represented by his Commissioner for youth and sports, Barr. Loyld Ekweremadu, the governor, posited that the importance of sports in the society can never be over emphasized, especially as a veritable tool for unification.

He noted that the NSF, had over the years served as a wonderful opportunity for states in Nigeria to harness hidden athletes and expose them during the exercise.

Mbah, hinted that the state government is fully committed in ensuring that the state contingents attend the NSF without hitches.

In a brief remark, leader of the NSC team from Abuja, Mrs. Mbora Ikana, told the governor that Enugu was the first state in the South East geo political zone to receive the torch, stressing that from the state, it would move to neighboring Ebonyi state.

She said the torch was in the state to inform the state government that the festival is about to kick off, disclosing that it will hold from May 16 to 30 in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun, South West Nigeria.

Also adding his voice while speaking with Sports writers, South East zonal Coordinator of NSC, Mr. Bernard Ezema, thanked God for safe arrival of the Abuja team to the coal city state of Enugu, adding that the torch movement across states of the federation remains key in the conduct of the NSF.