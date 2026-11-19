2027: Enugu Catholic Diocese Preaches To Members on Elections Participation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to Sensitize it’s members and citizens of Enugu state on the need to participate actively in the upcoming 2027 general elections, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has put together a one day national Seminar held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.

The political enlightenment programme which took place Wednesday and attracted a huge number of people, including politicians seeking different offices under various political parties, was organized by the the Diocesan politics Commiasion in collaboration with Justice Development, Peace and Caritas (JDPC).

Addressing the gathering, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev (Dr) Calistus Onaga, explained that the national Seminar which is the 9th edition in the series, was aimed at enlightening the Diocessan electorate on the importance of their active participation in the 2027 polls.

According to him, “as citizens, you are responsible for the good of the society, and that is why you must participate actively to vote good leaders.

“Because if you don’t vote on election days, it means you have asked bad leaders to keep governing you, and they will continue to lead you into poverty, sickness and suffering” urging the electorate to get ready their permanent voters cards PVCs, ahead of the January and February elections.

“So, I encourage all of us to endeavour to come out on the days of the elections to cast our votes, so as to elect good leaders”

The Bishop, averred, is always interested in what affects the people, adding that Nigerians should be ready this time around to protect and defend their votes, even if it amounts to losing their lives.

Represented by the Diocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Agubuchie, the Bishop cautioned Nigeria’s political Actors at all levels against politics of violence, bitterness, and rancour during and after the elections.

He stated that although the church does not engage in partisan politics, she is always interested in what happens in the nation’s political space because of the common good of the Nigerian masses.

“Politics must be non violent, it must be played morally and responsibly” stressing the need for a level playing ground for all political parties and their flagbearers.

Chairman of the event Themed: Active Citizenship And good governance in Nigeria, His Royal Highness, Igwe Michael Uzoigwe, the traditional ruler of Amokwe in Udi Council area of Enugu state, also harped on the importance of citizens participation in every election cycle and non warned against heating up the polity.

The Monarch applauded the Enugu Catholic Diocese for the Seminar initiative, saying it would no doubt educate, and arouse the interest of participants ahead of the general elections.

Presenting the Seminar’s prologue, Monsignor professor Obiora Ike, who spoke through the

Chairman Politics Commission, and Executive Director, (JDPC): Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Chukwudi Onuigbo, disclosed that the Diocese has concluded plans on the training of its own election observers ahead of the general polls.

He hinted that the observers would be selected from all the various Parishes of the Diocese, adding that 2027 won’t be business as usual in terms of election monitoring.

The guest speaker, Prof Chidozie Chukwu Okolo of the Ebonyi State University, in his paper presentation, noted that though Nigeria is currently at a cross road, but could still be redeemed from the political quagmire through active participation in the political space by the citizens.

He, however, urged the Nigerian electorate not to be discouraged by their past experiences, insisting that votes must count in 2027, and urged the citizens to make sure they are not intimidated at voting Centers.