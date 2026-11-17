Reactions Over Power Struggle at Fountain of Life Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –A leadership dispute has broken out at The Fountain of Life Church after a group of trustees announced the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, a decision he has rejected as unconstitutional.

The controversy began on November 17, 2026, when a faction calling itself the Board of Trustees said Odukoya would no longer lead the church.

The group claimed that a 2021 video by the late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, showed a different successor had been chosen, and that Jimmy’s 2023 appointment was therefore invalid. They also cited his recent remarriage as conduct contrary to church teachings.

Odukoya fired back in a statement the same day.

He said the removal was not a valid decision of the church’s Board of Trustees, but the action of individuals calling themselves “Concerned Members of the Board” who had been acting outside the church’s constitution.

He noted that these trustees had been asked to resign as far back as March 14, 2026, over repeated constitutional violations, and that one had already stepped down.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees,” the statement said.

It added that his appointment was unanimously approved by the Board in September 2023 and that no valid decision has removed him.

The dispute intensified after Odukoya introduced his new wife, Mo Jasyme, to the congregation on November 1, 2026.

His previous marriage had ended before he took over the church in 2023.

Both sides claim to be acting within the church’s constitution. The standoff now hinges on how the church’s governing documents are interpreted, or on any legal steps that may follow.

“The Fountain of Life Church is governed by its Constitution, not by the unilateral declarations of any group of individuals,” Odukoya’s statement said.

This development has led to reactions on socil media as netizens react to the news. The African Examiner gethers som of their thoughts below.

Isaac Gabriel Alewo writes: “If I were in your position, I would consider stepping aside for now and entrusting the situation to God. Protecting and preserving your father’s legacy may be more important than engaging in a prolonged conflict with the board members. This is a church organization guided by its own mission and values, not a public or limited company, so it may be best to approach the matter with that distinction in mind. Thank you, Sir”

Joseph Umera writes: “Honestly, I do not like toxic environments. This shows there is a fundamental problem. For me, I would just leave and hand over everything to God if I have a clean hand.”\

Bolaji Cole writes: “The constitution of the church should be followed to the latter, I am not against Pastor Jimmy and I have defended him on this remarriage and tattoos stuff, however, if there are clear instructions on succession plans by the founder, as he was directed by God, pls let the church follow it throug It’s not because of today, but tomorrow, Fountain of life church is bigger than any individual.”



Oluyomi Adenuga writes: “Which faction INEC go recognise now?”

Ben Iduozee writes: “Great step taken by the Elders and Leadership of the Church. We can’t afford the continuation of spiritual irregularities in the body of Christ.”

Onwuka Ejike writes: “If I were in Jimmy’s shoes, I’ll simply step outside; pen down my resignation and handover note while pledging allegiance to the Fountain of Life Church. I’ll still be coming to church, but I’ll not be obligated to come every Sunday. Any day I’m called upon to minister, I’ll minister and go back home.”

Faniran Helen Oluwatobiloba Adebayo writes: “Pastor Jimmy, I stand with you, and I want to say this respectfully, I find it deeply concerning that a man’s decision to remarry could become a reason to question his calling, leadership and place in the house of God.

Are we forgetting that pastors are human beings too? They are not exempt from life’s realities, emotions, the need for companionship or the desire to experience love again. Being called into ministry does not mean surrendering one’s humanity or personal right to rebuild a life.

Marriage is not a disqualification from ministry. If a pastor has chosen to remarry, where is the justification for turning that personal decision into a reason to strip him of an assignment he has been entrusted with? If there are constitutional issues, let them be addressed transparently and according to the church’s constitution, not through personal preferences, sentiments or selective expectations.

The church should be a place where grace, truth, accountability and love coexist. We cannot preach grace to the congregation and then become unreasonable in extending that same grace to those who lead. Accountability is important, but it must never become a tool for personal agendas or selective judgment.

Leadership should be determined by the established principles, constitution and processes of the church, not by whether an individual’s personal life aligns with everyone’s preferences.

Pastor Jimmy, may God give you the strength, wisdom and grace to navigate this season. May truth prevail, may the church remain united, and may the work of God never become a battleground for human interests. I stand with you, sir. May God uphold you.”

Ekeh Emeka Richard writes: “I believe those concerned individuals more than i believe you.

Even without their call, you need to seat back and review your role as the senior pastor. Are you actually living base on the foundational principles? Well, church is business and you people are proving us right.”