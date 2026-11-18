Obasanjo Began Criticising Tinubu After Request for Daughter’s Guber Backing Was Rejected — Fayose Alleges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) —- Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has alleged that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo started attacking the Tinubu administration after his request to support his daughter’s governorship bid in Ogun State was turned down.

Fayose made the claim on Monday on TVC while responding to Obasanjo’s remark that Tinubu’s reforms have made Nigerians poorer by 300 percent.

He said Obasanjo is overrated and always finds fault with those in power, noting that he also criticised Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

Fayose recalled that Obasanjo welcomed Tinubu to Ogun State in April 2026 for the inauguration of the Gateway International Cargo Airport.

He claimed the warm reception was because Obasanjo wanted Tinubu to back his daughter, Iyabo.

According to Fayose, Obasanjo asked former Ogun Governor Olusegun Osoba to plead with Tinubu on her behalf.

He said Obasanjo turned critical only after the plan failed.

Iyabo Obasanjo declared interest in the APC governorship ticket in February 2026 but suspended her bid after the party adopted Solomon Adeola as its consensus candidate.

Fayose and Obasanjo have traded allegations in the media for nearly a decade.

Obasanjo has not yet responded to the claim.