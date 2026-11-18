Obi Denies US Congress Endorsement Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Peter Obi has rejected reports that he was endorsed by the United States Congress during his recent visit.

The former presidential candidate said he met with some Congress members on Monday while in the US.

After the meeting, videos circulated on social media showing Albert V. Short, a retired US Army colonel, calling Obi a “true leader.” Some users described this as an endorsement.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Obi said that was a wrong interpretation. He explained that the visit was meant to discuss Nigeria’s development, the welfare of citizens, and ways to strengthen the country’s democracy.

“I am especially concerned with strengthening democratic institutions, advancing accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral process produces elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible,” he said.

Obi added that his mission was about Nigeria and its democratic future, “not on endorsing any individual.” He also urged other politicians to have similar discussions abroad.

Meanwhile, a Washington-based lobbying firm hired by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar dismissed claims that Congress met with or endorsed Obi.

Obi’s media team said he met with Congress members but did not get foreign backing for his presidential bid.