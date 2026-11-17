What We Did In Anambra Can Be Done In Nigeria – Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, says the development model he used as Anambra State governor can be replicated across Nigeria.

Obi said this on Monday in a post on his X handle. The post is the first in a 10-day series about his achievements as governor, titled “Record of Service.”

He said his administration focused on health, education, infrastructure and security, among other sectors. He said the progress made in Anambra was not a one-time event and could be repeated at the national level.

“What we accomplished in Anambra can also be accomplished in Nigeria. With capable leadership, effective planning, responsible management and accountable institutions, Nigeria, too, can work for all its citizens,” he said.

Obi said when he took office in 2006, the state was at a critical point. He said the people had been disconnected from leadership, and many important institutions were weak or ineffective.

He said his government was built on four principles: character, competence, capacity and compassion. He said leadership should not be used for self-promotion but to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Obi said his administration created the Ministry of Economic Planning because the state had no unified development plan. He said his government also launched the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy to guide development across sectors.

He said the strategy helped turn the Millennium Development Goals into practical results in the state.

Obi also said his government changed the state’s slogan from “Home for All” to “The Light of the Nation.” He said the change was meant to restore public confidence in government and show that Anambra could be a model of good leadership and development.