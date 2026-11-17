Oti Sacks Kanu Nwankwo led Enyimba Management, Technical Crew Over abysmal performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disturbed by the continuous poor performance of Enyimba Inter. FC of Aba in the football arena, the Abia State Government has announced the immediate dissolution of the Kanu Nwankwo led management structure and technical crew of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side.

The intervention according to the state Governor, Dr. Alex Oti, is aimed at reversing the club’s declining fortunes and restoring its status as one of Nigeria’s foremost football club.

A statement issued on Tuesday, and signed by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Prince Okey Kanu, said the “”:decision, takes immediate effect.

The state government identified administrative and structural challenges within the club as major concerns necessitating urgent intervention and a comprehensive overhaul of its operations.

A dependable Source close to the club revealed that the development signals the government’s determination to undertake far-reaching reforms to reposition the two-time Confereation of Africa Football CAF Champions League winners

It also aimed at restoring its competitive identity and establish a sustainable administrative and technical framework capable of delivering success at both domestic and continental levels.

The government further explained that the decision followed a comprehensive review of the club’s current state of affairs, which exposed underlying challenges affecting its performances, administration and overall operational efficiency.

Following to the development, the Abia State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been directed to spearhead the restructuring exercise, conduct a thorough assessment of the club’s management framework and introduce appropriate administrative, technical, operational and institutional reforms.

The proposed reforms, the government stated, are expected to restore stability, strengthen accountability, improve efficiency and reposition the club for greater competitiveness.

As part of the immediate implementation of the directive, all affected management and technical personnel, as well as individuals in possession of Enyimba’s assets, properties, official documents, equipment and other institutional materials, have been instructed to ensure an orderly and formal handover to the Ministry of Sports and Youth development.

The ministry is also expected to communicate further details regarding the handover arrangements and subsequent administrative procedures to all concerned.

However, the state government has reassured Enyimba supporters, players, stakeholders and the general public that the intervention is in the club’s long-term interest.

It stated that the exercise is designed to strengthen the institution’s capacity and restore the pride, identity and competitive standards historically associated with the Enyimba brand.

Our Correspondent writes that the Aba basd NPFL club side has not known peace since after Nwankwo took over its mantle of leadership, as it has been one internal discord to another.