2027: Kwankwaso Wont Be Spare Tire As My VP –Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has assured Nigerians that his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will play an active role in government if they win the 2027 presidential election.

Obi made the statement on Saturday at the NDC national convention in Abuja, where he officially announced Kwankwaso as his vice-presidential candidate.

According to Obi, his administration would operate as a partnership, with both leaders working together in making key decisions.

“The government we plan to create will not be one where anyone can claim that the vice president is just a spare part,” Obi said.

“The vice president will be a partner because we aim to create a country where two equal individuals work together for the country’s success. Decisions will be taken as partners, and everybody will be consulted.”

Obi said he was pleased to have Kwankwaso on the ticket, describing him as a leader who shares similar values and vision for the country.

He noted that Kwankwaso believes strongly in education, security and equal opportunities for all Nigerians, regardless of their background.

“He believes in education and security. We will join forces to make sure it happens,” Obi added.

Obi and Kwankwaso contested the last presidential election separately, finishing third and fourth, respectively, behind President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Kwankwaso, who ran on the platform of the NNPP, won only Kano State, where he remains a major political force.