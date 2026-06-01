I Don’t Steal Public Funds – Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has described himself as a simple politician who does not steal public funds.

Amaechi made the remark during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about corruption, transparency, and life in public office.

According to him, many people are surprised by his simple lifestyle when they meet him.

“I’m the simplest politician you can meet in Nigeria. When they meet me and see how simple and ordinary I am, it sweeps them off their feet,” he said.

The former Minister of Transportation added that he has always tried to stay away from corruption and taking public money.

“When I say I won’t steal money, 80 percent of the time I’m serious. Is it easy to swear to God and say in your life you won’t steal?” he said.

Amaechi noted that discussions about transparency and corruption are often complex, arguing that not every benefit enjoyed by public officials comes directly from stealing government funds.

He explained that holding public office can sometimes make it easier for individuals to access opportunities, including loans that may not have been available to them outside government.

“Most of the things you have, you really have to say that the office helped you to influence it. There are a lot of loans some of us took; if it weren’t for the government, they wouldn’t give you,” he added.

Amaechi’s comments have sparked discussions on the relationship between public office, influence, and accountability in governance.