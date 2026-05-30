Bauchi 2027: Ndc Picks Ibrahim Kashim As Governorship Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Mr Ibrahim Kashim, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections through a consensus arrangement.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Bauchi State governorship primary election, Mr Paul Daniel, announced Kashim’s emergence on Friday in Bauchi,

He said the decision followed consultations among party stakeholders and other aspirants.

Daniel explained that the consensus process reflected the unity and maturity within the party, adding that members demonstrated understanding and cooperation throughout the exercise.

“With this development, Ibrahim Kashim has officially become the NDC governorship candidate for Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari, said the NDC was steadily gaining acceptance across Bauchi State and the country at large.

He described the party as one of the few political platforms in the state without internal litigation, attributing the stability to responsible leadership at both the national and state levels.

Maigari expressed confidence in Kashim’s capacity to provide solutions to the socio-economic challenges facing the state, describing him as a committed and experienced politician.

He assured supporters that party members would work tirelessly to ensure victory for the NDC during the 2027 general elections.

In his acceptance speech, Kashim thanked party leaders, delegates and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, describing his nomination as a collective mandate for the people of Bauchi State.

He pledged to pursue policies focused on education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure and transparent governance if elected governor.

According to him, Bauchi State possesses enormous human and natural resources but requires visionary leadership and inclusive governance to unlock its full potential.

Kashim called on party members and residents of the state to unite behind the NDC’s vision of developmen.

He promised to build a prosperous and inclusive Bauchi where no community would be left behind.

The candidate also urged the electorate to support the party’s message of hope, competence and people-oriented leadership ahead of the 2027 polls.(NAN)