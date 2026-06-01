Police Warn Against Retaliation Attacks on South Africans in Nigeria Over Xenophobic Violence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerians against carrying out retaliatory attacks on South African nationals, businesses, or interests in the country following recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police spokesperson Anthony Placid said the force had received reports and concerns about possible reprisal attacks in response to the violence against Nigerians in South Africa.

According to him, while the concerns of Nigerians are understandable, taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable.

He warned that attacks, intimidation, destruction of property, hate speech, and any action capable of disrupting public peace or national security would be treated as criminal offences.

Placid stressed that Nigeria remains a country governed by the rule of law and that all persons lawfully residing in the country, regardless of nationality, are entitled to protection.

He added that any attempt to target South African nationals, diplomatic missions, businesses, or other lawful interests in Nigeria would be met with the full force of the law.

The police also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified or inflammatory information, especially on social media, warning that such content could worsen tensions and undermine efforts to resolve the situation diplomatically.

According to the statement, the NPF is working with other security and intelligence agencies and has increased surveillance around foreign missions, critical national assets, and other strategic locations to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The warning comes amid reports that at least two Nigerians were killed in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Federal Government is prepared to repatriate Nigerians who wish to return home due to the attacks.