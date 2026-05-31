I Took Bullets, Punches to Become Nigeria’s President –Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has said he faced several political and legal challenges on his journey to becoming Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu made the remark when he hosted members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at his residence in Lagos.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, the president said the struggle was tough for him and his supporters, but they remained determined despite the obstacles.

“It was very challenging. Some kept faith, and instead of dodging the bullets, I took them. I took the punch in the chin, a very hard one,” Tinubu said.

He explained that he stayed focused on his campaign despite facing criticism, accusations and legal battles.

According to him, the country has overcome those challenges and is now witnessing economic recovery.

“We survived litigations and accusations. Instead of bankruptcy, Nigeria has survived. The economy has recovered. It’s growing. Agriculture is booming. Food is here,” he said.

Tinubu also thanked state governors for supporting his administration and encouraging Nigerians to remain patient during the implementation of economic reforms.

He noted that states are now in a stronger financial position and no longer depend heavily on federal government interventions to pay salaries.

The president said the benefits of the reforms introduced by his administration are beginning to show through improved economic indicators.

Tinubu marked the third anniversary of his administration on Friday. He was sworn into office on May 29, 2023, succeeding former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his Democracy Day message, the president commended Nigerians for their patience and sacrifices as the government carried out its economic reform agenda.