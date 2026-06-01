2027: ADC, Atiku Won’t Get 10% Votes in Rivers – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will not secure up to 10 percent of votes in Rivers State during the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the statement during a luncheon held in honour of candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

According to him, no governorship candidate from any other political party will win the 2027 election in the state except the candidate endorsed by the coalition.

He said the ADC and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lack election experience and only understand political defections.

Wike also recalled that Atiku failed to secure up to 10 per cent of the votes in Rivers State during the 2023 presidential election and vowed that the opposition would perform no better in 2027.

He urged members of his political camp to work hard and remain committed ahead of the elections, stressing that electoral victories are achieved through grassroots efforts rather than public declarations of support.

The former Rivers governor expressed confidence that his political structure would remain dominant in the state, insisting that opposition parties would find it difficult to make significant gains in the 2027 polls.